Open Menu

'Indiscriminate Action' To Be Taken Against Illegal Immigrants After Oct 31: Balochistan Caretaker Minister For Information Jan Achakzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:33 PM

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the government would take indiscriminate action against all the illegal immigrants on the expiry of deadline of October 31

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the government would take indiscriminate action against all the illegal immigrants on the expiry of deadline of October 31.

It was not an action against the people of certain nationality, rather all the foreigners living illegally in Pakistan would be deported after October 31, he added.

The minister said that all the district administrations across Balochistan were taking steps to deport illegal foreigners.

He said a nationwide database of existing illegal refugees would be created, who would be prosecuted under the Foreign Act if they did not return to their native country.

He said the government was concerned about the activities of illegal foreign immigrants, some of them were involved in serious crimes like murder and robbery. Some of them were even found involved in terrorist activities.

"Pakistan will be cleared of illegal aliens at all costs," he affirmed. The United Nations had also recommended strict action against all those involved in terrorist activities, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Terrorist Balochistan United Nations Robbery October All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

42 seconds ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays respects at Data Darbar

33 seconds ago
 Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

34 seconds ago
 Polish tourist guide overwhelmed by Peshawarties h ..

Polish tourist guide overwhelmed by Peshawarties hospitality

36 seconds ago
Operation carried out by CIA against Mirpurkhas Gu ..

Operation carried out by CIA against Mirpurkhas Gutka vendors

37 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for at ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for attorneys enrolled in the 45th b ..

38 minutes ago
 Preserving sanctity of prophethood crucial for str ..

Preserving sanctity of prophethood crucial for strength of one's faith: NA Speak ..

39 seconds ago
 PM condoles death of Maulana Tariq Jameel's son

PM condoles death of Maulana Tariq Jameel's son

45 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar griev ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar grieved over demise of Pashto poet ..

45 minutes ago
 Andrew Schofer hands over medical equipment to DGH ..

Andrew Schofer hands over medical equipment to DGHS Punjab

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan