January 01, 2022

Indiscriminate development continue in all districts of Karachi: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the pace of development work is accelerating and works are being done in all the districts of the city without any discrimination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the pace of development work is accelerating and works are being done in all the districts of the city without any discrimination.

"Intention and dedication is essential to carry out the development works and the citizens should join us to restore the colors of Karachi, the administrator said while addressing a gathering of citizens at Bagh Ibn Qasim on the occasion of New Year, where fireworks were arranged by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporations in connection with the celebration of the New Year, said a press release.

The citizens expressed happiness that KMC is now organizing various programs for the entertainment of the citizens.

Thousands of citizens participated in birthday of Karachi Zoo's female elephant Madhubala and fireworks.

The administrator Karachi said that as a local body of the city, it is our responsibility to hold programs which are for the entertainment and recreation of the citizens besides carrying out development works.

"We are committed to restoring the city's lights," he said, adding that the law and order situation in the city has improved after a long time and the city is returning to its glorious tradition.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this city belongs to all of us and we have to abide by all the traditions of our city.

"Local government facilities will be provided and construction and development works of Karachi will be completed expeditiously," said the Administrator.

He said that those who have negative thoughts about this city should see that the people of Karachi have now awakened.

"The manner in which the citizens have welcomed our programs and their faces seen filled joy has further enhanced our determination and enthusiasm," Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

