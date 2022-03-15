UrduPoint.com

Indiscriminate Enforcement Of Traffic Laws Hallmark Of Motorway Police: DIG

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws hallmark of motorway police: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel here on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws, polite behavior and kind support for commuters travelling on the motorway

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel here on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws, polite behavior and kind support for commuters travelling on the motorway. "Indiscriminate implementation of laws, positive attitude and assistance to the motorists have been the hallmark of the motorway police," said the DIG while presiding over the joint meeting of Motorway Sector M-1 and Hazara Express.

He said implementation of traffic rules were crucial to make the motorway safe and secure for the commuters.

Highlighting the importance of modern technology, he said the motorway police had taken multiple steps to embrace the digitalization which became a need of hour to make the motorway commuter-friendly.

He said special teams were being made which comprised of experienced and new officers to improve the performance of the motorway police.

Related Topics

Police Technology Motorway Traffic

Recent Stories

Syria enclave marks uprising with message for Ukra ..

Syria enclave marks uprising with message for Ukraine

23 seconds ago
 NDMA issues heatwave alert

NDMA issues heatwave alert

24 seconds ago
 PA panel directs completion of Nashpa Water Supply ..

PA panel directs completion of Nashpa Water Supply Scheme

26 seconds ago
 Constitutional Amendment must for a system of Effe ..

Constitutional Amendment must for a system of Effective Local Governments

29 seconds ago
 Samina for extending support, facilities to underp ..

Samina for extending support, facilities to underprivileged women

20 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects NAB's plea to cancel bail of ..

Supreme Court rejects NAB's plea to cancel bail of fraud accused

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>