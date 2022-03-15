Indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws hallmark of motorway police: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel here on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws, polite behavior and kind support for commuters travelling on the motorway

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel here on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting indiscriminate enforcement of traffic laws, polite behavior and kind support for commuters travelling on the motorway. "Indiscriminate implementation of laws, positive attitude and assistance to the motorists have been the hallmark of the motorway police," said the DIG while presiding over the joint meeting of Motorway Sector M-1 and Hazara Express.

He said implementation of traffic rules were crucial to make the motorway safe and secure for the commuters.

Highlighting the importance of modern technology, he said the motorway police had taken multiple steps to embrace the digitalization which became a need of hour to make the motorway commuter-friendly.

He said special teams were being made which comprised of experienced and new officers to improve the performance of the motorway police.