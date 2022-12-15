Indiscriminate Fire From Afghanistan Leaves Children, Women Injured In Chaman: ISPR
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM
Indiscriminate fire from inside Afghanistan on the civil population of Chaman on Thursday started that continued intermittently, leaving many innocent civilians injured, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release.
Due to the firing, there were reports of injuries including children and women, it added.