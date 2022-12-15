Indiscriminate fire from Afghanistan leaves children, women injured in Chaman: ISPR

Indiscriminate fire from inside Afghanistan on the civil population of Chaman on Thursday started that continued intermittently, leaving many innocent civilians injured, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :An indiscriminate fire from inside Afghanistan on the civil population of Chaman on Thursday started that continued intermittently, leaving many innocent civilians injured, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release.

Due to the firing, there were reports of injuries including children and women, it added.