Indiscriminate firing claims a life in NW

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :One was killed as some unidentified persons opened indiscriminate firing in the suburb of North Waziristan on Friday.

According to rescue officials the victim was a laborer and heading to his work when unidentified persons shot him dead, the body was taken to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, a private news channel reported.

A police official informed that the unknown culprits fled away from the scene, the police had registered First Information Report against the unidentified shooters, a search operation is underway, he added.