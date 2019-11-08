UrduPoint.com
Indiscriminate Firing Claims A Life In NW

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :One was killed as some unidentified persons opened indiscriminate firing in the suburb of North Waziristan on Friday.

According to rescue officials the victim was a laborer and heading to his work when unidentified persons shot him dead, the body was taken to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, a private news channel reported.

A police official informed that the unknown culprits fled away from the scene, the police had registered First Information Report against the unidentified shooters, a search operation is underway, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

