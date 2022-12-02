Individual ownership will be issued only to the person who will have possession of the property-Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed that individual ownership will be issued only to a person who will have possession of the property.

He expressed these views during a revenue public service meeting at Allama Iqbal Club here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rizwan Mehmood and Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar were also present.

The deputy commissioner listened to complaints of people and issued orders.

Earlier,the deputy commissioner met dozens of people who have done land conversion from the Municipal Corporation and District Council.

He said one window operation would be activated for the convenience of citizens and the applicant will be informed about progress through messages.

He directed the Municipal Corporation to establish a counter for the convenienceof people in future.