UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Individual Role Of Pakistanis Stressed For Country's Progress

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:42 PM

Individual role of Pakistanis stressed for country's progress

Each one of us is supposed to play role for the sovereignty, progress and prosperity of the country which was liberated after hectic efforts of our elders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Each one of us is supposed to play role for the sovereignty, progress and prosperity of the country which was liberated after hectic efforts of our elders.

Taking to APP in connection with Independence Day here on Tuesday, Women University Dean faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Asmat Naz said that we are blessed to breathe in an independent country.

She quoted father of nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who once said that it was not much difficult to get freedom, but it was tougher to maintain it.

The academician hoped that all of us will celebrate Independence Day next year more enthusiastically after controlling COVID-19.

In every capacity, each one of us can play our part for progress of our homeland, she said and added that our forefathers managed to win freedom after facing many ups and down in Pakistan Movement.

Dr Naz stressed the need of joining hands with the incumbent government to bring real change in it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Independence Women All Government

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

1 hour ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

1 hour ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.