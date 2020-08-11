Each one of us is supposed to play role for the sovereignty, progress and prosperity of the country which was liberated after hectic efforts of our elders

Taking to APP in connection with Independence Day here on Tuesday, Women University Dean faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Asmat Naz said that we are blessed to breathe in an independent country.

She quoted father of nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who once said that it was not much difficult to get freedom, but it was tougher to maintain it.

The academician hoped that all of us will celebrate Independence Day next year more enthusiastically after controlling COVID-19.

In every capacity, each one of us can play our part for progress of our homeland, she said and added that our forefathers managed to win freedom after facing many ups and down in Pakistan Movement.

Dr Naz stressed the need of joining hands with the incumbent government to bring real change in it.