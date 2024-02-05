Individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide call for end to Kashmiris' plight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide, including students, actors, and leaders associated with the Hurriyat Conference have called for an end to the suffering of the people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday, they highlighted the urgent need to address the longstanding and inherent demand of the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

"On this 5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day, I send my greetings and love to all Kashmiri people and hope that soon the Kashmiri people will have the freedom, they have been struggling for more than seven decades. Our prayers are with Kashmir," famous film actress of Turkiye Deniz Ugar remarked.

Angela, a British Student demanded India to stop changing the demography of Kashmir. Mudassir, a student from Sudan said his country stood with Kashmir and hoped that the Kashmiris will be get their just demand of right to self-determination.

Muhammad Abbas from Sudan also expressed his full support for Kashmir whereas Areej Athar a British student said everyone has the right of self determination and that goes for the people of Kashmir as well. She hoped that Kashmir will gets the freedom soon.

Haika Khan a U.S.

student said "our Kashmiri brothers and sisters need help more than ever.

Meanwhile Pakistani students said Pakistan always stood with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to support them till acceptance of all their just demands.

They said the people of Pakistan especially the youth stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in solidarity with their just struggle for the exercise of their fundamental right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that in current scenario when the people of Palestine and Gaza were facing atrocities by the Israel, the importance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day increased even more.

He stressed the need to take practical steps so that the people of Kashmir should get their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leader Imtiaz Ahmed Wani said that the observation of the Kashmir Solidarity Day conveyed a clear message to the world that the people of occupied Kashmir were not alone but Pakistan was always with them.

He said the Pakistani government always raised its voice at all international forums including the United Nations to support the Kashmiris' just demands for the right to self-determination. He believed that when the occupied Kashmir was emancipated it would become part of Pakistan.