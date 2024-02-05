Individuals From Diverse Backgrounds Worldwide Call For End To Kashmiris' Plight
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide, including students, actors, and leaders associated with the Hurriyat Conference have called for an end to the suffering of the people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday, they highlighted the urgent need to address the longstanding and inherent demand of the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.
"On this 5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day, I send my greetings and love to all Kashmiri people and hope that soon the Kashmiri people will have the freedom, they have been struggling for more than seven decades. Our prayers are with Kashmir," famous film actress of Turkiye Deniz Ugar remarked.
Angela, a British Student demanded India to stop changing the demography of Kashmir. Mudassir, a student from Sudan said his country stood with Kashmir and hoped that the Kashmiris will be get their just demand of right to self-determination.
Muhammad Abbas from Sudan also expressed his full support for Kashmir whereas Areej Athar a British student said everyone has the right of self determination and that goes for the people of Kashmir as well. She hoped that Kashmir will gets the freedom soon.
Haika Khan a U.S.
student said "our Kashmiri brothers and sisters need help more than ever.
Meanwhile Pakistani students said Pakistan always stood with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to support them till acceptance of all their just demands.
They said the people of Pakistan especially the youth stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in solidarity with their just struggle for the exercise of their fundamental right to self-determination.
Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that in current scenario when the people of Palestine and Gaza were facing atrocities by the Israel, the importance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day increased even more.
He stressed the need to take practical steps so that the people of Kashmir should get their right to self-determination.
Hurriyat leader Imtiaz Ahmed Wani said that the observation of the Kashmir Solidarity Day conveyed a clear message to the world that the people of occupied Kashmir were not alone but Pakistan was always with them.
He said the Pakistani government always raised its voice at all international forums including the United Nations to support the Kashmiris' just demands for the right to self-determination. He believed that when the occupied Kashmir was emancipated it would become part of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: DC4 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with renewed pledge4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh control room to review arrangements4 minutes ago
-
Rally held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
Security plan for elections chalked out14 minutes ago
-
People of Gilgit-Baltistan observe Kashmir Solidarity Day14 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Geelani stands for independence of IIOJK despite Indian forces' endless oppression, human r ..23 minutes ago
-
DSO Dera organizes cricket match on Kashmir Solidarity Day24 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with full zeal, fervor & renewed pledge24 minutes ago
-
WHO’s `Own a Tree’ initiative fosters strong bond of attachment between children-plants24 minutes ago
-
Media helpline launched for quick redressal of journalists' complaints: Solangi34 minutes ago
-
SFA signs two agreements with KU's ICCBS44 minutes ago