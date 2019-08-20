UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Individuals Hindering Anti-polio Efforts To Be Strictly Dealt: Shaukat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

Individuals hindering anti-polio efforts to be strictly dealt: Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said those who creating hurdles in anti-polio campaigns will be dealt with iron hands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said those who creating hurdles in anti-polio campaigns will be dealt with iron hands.

In an interview, Shaukat Yousafzai said reason behind the spread of the polio-virus in Peshawar and Bannu was in fact the people coming from and leaving for Afghanistan.

He termed polio as a form of terrorism and stressed that strict measures were required to overcome this menace.

The minister added that the government was keeping an eye on individuals who were misguiding others with regard to anti-polio vaccine, adding that a decision has been taken to eliminate polio like terrorism was eliminated.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Polio From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab government to provide solar systems for des ..

2 minutes ago

Seven bidders compete to fund Bulgaria nuclear pro ..

2 minutes ago

Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman to defend Ph.D Thesis

2 minutes ago

'I am not proud as an Indian...' Nobel laureate gr ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi underlines need for publi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.