Individuals hindering anti-polio efforts to be strictly dealt: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said those who creating hurdles in anti-polio campaigns will be dealt with iron hands.

In an interview, Shaukat Yousafzai said reason behind the spread of the polio-virus in Peshawar and Bannu was in fact the people coming from and leaving for Afghanistan.

He termed polio as a form of terrorism and stressed that strict measures were required to overcome this menace.

The minister added that the government was keeping an eye on individuals who were misguiding others with regard to anti-polio vaccine, adding that a decision has been taken to eliminate polio like terrorism was eliminated.