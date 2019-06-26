Indo-Israeli nexus poses threat to peace: Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Indo-Israeli nexus poses continuous threat to regional and global peace as this connection is involved in promoting state sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Indo-Israeli nexus poses continuous threat to regional and global peace as this connection is involved in promoting state sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

He expressed these views in a meeting with four-member delegation of Al Quds Parliament currently visiting Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The delegation is led by Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar, President of Al-Quds Parliament.

The Chairman Senate said that the Parliament, Government and people of Pakistan had always expressed their unequivocal support for the people of Palestine.

He said that the people of Palestine and occupied Kashmir were struggling for their rights and the international community needed to use its influence to ensure safety and protection of the civilian population besides joining hands for lasting peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan favoured resolution of all outstanding Arab-Israeli disputes. He further observed that Pakistan supported establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Chairman Senate emphasized the need for enhanced institutional linkages between Al-Quds parliament and Senate of Pakistan.

He said that a robust approach was required to highlight the plight of people of Palestine and occupied Kashmir more effectively at global level.

The leader of the delegation thanked the Chairman Senate for his remarks about Palestine issue.

He agreed with the view of Chairman Senate for enhanced linkages to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

He said that Muslims in Palestine, occupied Kashmir and Rohingya were facing many challenges and the Muslim world needed to make joint efforts for peace and stability of those regions.

He also thanked the Parliament, Government and people of Pakistan for continued support to the Palestinian cause.

The Chairman Senate expressed well wishes of the Government and people of Pakistan and assured support to better highlight Palestine issue globally.

He was also accompanied by Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar during the meeting.