Indonesia Announces First Case Of Monkeypox

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Indonesia has announced its first case of monkeypox, an international traveler returning home from a country with confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said the patient, a 27-year-old male, returned home in Jakarta on Aug. 8, and started to feel feverish six days later with smallpox rashes on his body, including his face, palms and feet on Aug. 16.

"The tests he did on Aug. 18 concluded that he was infected with monkeypox," Syahril told a virtual press conference.

The patient has mild symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home under the supervision of the Jakarta Health Service.

The medical team is tracing the patient's close contacts.

Indonesia is increasing awareness of monkeypox, adding 10 polymerase chain reaction laboratories at the country's entrances at airports and ports. According to the ministry, around 10,000 monkeypox vaccines are in the process of being procured, to be given to those with symptoms.

The World Health Organization on July 23 declared the escalating global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

