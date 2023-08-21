Open Menu

Indonesia Envoy Calls On Jamal Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Indonesian Ambassador in Pakistan Adam Tugio paid a courtesy call on Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cultural Division Jamal Shah on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Indonesian Ambassador in Pakistan Adam Tugio paid a courtesy call on Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cultural Division Jamal Shah on Monday.

The ambassador felicitated Jamal Shah on assuming charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

During the meeting, they discussed several areas of cooperation, with a particular emphasis on enhancing cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts between Indonesia and Pakistan, especially in the fields of culture, Film, tv dramas and tourism to cultivate deeper and better understanding between the people of both countries.

The minister highlighted future prospects for collaboration between the Embassy of Indonesia and the National Heritage and Cultural Division, underscoring the potential to further strengthening the bilateral and cultural ties between the two countries.

They also discussed establishment of Pak-Indonesia Corner at National library of Pakistan at Islamabad.

Minister Jamal Shah appreciated the interest in the cultural exchange programme between the two brotherly countries and assured full cooperation.

