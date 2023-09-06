Indonesia envoy encourages aspiring EO entrepreneurs to expand business with Indonesia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Tugio has said that Indonesia is an exciting market for aspiring Pakistani entrepreneurs and new startups with innovative ideas, offering wonderful opportunities for mutual collaboration and business expansion.

During a meeting with young business entrepreneurs of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) from textile, fintech, healthcare, food, dairy, furniture industry and energy sectors the Ambassador encouraged the members of EO to build trade connectivity with Indonesia which offers great market opportunities for innovative ideas and diversified products.

He noted that palm oil and coal dominate 75 percent of the whole bilateral trade while the trade volume of Pakistani exports is less than its true potential.

The ambassador emphasizing the importance of promoting economic diplomacy, said that young entrepreneurs as non-traditional business partners can contribute a lot in enhancing trade activities with creative ideas such as specific markets of circular fashion, recycling economy and environment-friendly products.

Elaborating the changing pattern of the consumer market and new trends, Ambassador Adam said that millennial population both in Indonesia and Pakistan is selective, health-conscious and techno-savvy and their needs must be addressed with modern concepts and quality standards.

Highlighting the scope of mutual collaboration in IT sector, he said that 50 percent of IT work goes to South Asia due to available expertise in this area.

Indonesia is a big market for the Shariah economy as well which can be supported and facilitated with Fintech products and apps from Pakistani entrepreneurs. Similarly, he said, the halal market especially halal cosmetics is another promising area of joint collaboration as both countries are members of D-8, which has a structured mechanism of PTA for intra-trade among D-8 countries.

The Ambassador also invited the members of EO to participate in the upcoming annual Trade Expo to be held in Indonesia in October 2023 and assured full facilitation from the Embassy.

The President of EO Lahore Chapter Aqib Chaudhry sincerely thanked the Indonesian ambassador for enlightening interaction with the entrepreneurs and expressed keen interest in further enhancing trade and business activities with Indonesia through the assistance and support of the Embassy in the future.

The Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) is a global business network of 18 thousand influential business owners with 213 chapters in 75 countries that enables them to learn and grow from each other. The EO has also its presence in Indonesia with its Jakarta Chapter where more than 100 members from different business fields are part of this dynamic organization for greater business success.