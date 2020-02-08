Indonesia increases cooperation with KCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Indonesian Consulate in Karachi has offered more cooperation to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for enhanced bilateral trade and investment.

Indonesian Consul General, Totok Prianamto assured KCCI leadership of the increased cooperation from his mission during his visit to the chamber, said a press release from the Consulate on Saturday. KCCI President Aga Shahab Ahmed Khan welcomed him.

He said KCCI was the largest chamber of commerce in Pakistan that houses more than 23,000 registered members.

Indonesian Consul General conveyed that in the framework of enhancing trade and investment cooperation, the Indonesian Consulate General here always worked for strengthening its relations with various associations and companies which were members of KCCI.

He said Indonesia would once again participate in Pakistan's largest trade fair "My Karachi: Oasis of Harmony" scheduled to be held in early April 2020. This year Indonesia would present new superior products that are projected to meet the growing demands of the Pakistani market.

He also informed about the largest trade exhibition being organized by the Government of Indonesia in October 2020. The exhibition was consistently attended by Pakistani business delegates every year, and he hoped that this year would open greater business opportunities to increase trade between the two countries.

He appreciated trade relations between Indonesia and Sindh Province especially with the enactment of the Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (IP-PTA).

President KCCI, Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan said until 2020, there had been 200 multi-national corporations consisting of 30 sectors and 50 commodities investing in Karachi.

He hoped that Indonesian companies could also join and become a part of international investors in Karachi.

Indonesian Consulate General and KCCI agreed to take more initiatives for increase in mutual trade and explore potential market opportunities for both countries.