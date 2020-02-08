UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Increases Cooperation With KCCI

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

Indonesia increases cooperation with KCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Indonesian Consulate in Karachi has offered more cooperation to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for enhanced bilateral trade and investment.

Indonesian Consul General, Totok Prianamto assured KCCI leadership of the increased cooperation from his mission during his visit to the chamber, said a press release from the Consulate on Saturday. KCCI President Aga Shahab Ahmed Khan welcomed him.

He said KCCI was the largest chamber of commerce in Pakistan that houses more than 23,000 registered members.

Indonesian Consul General conveyed that in the framework of enhancing trade and investment cooperation, the Indonesian Consulate General here always worked for strengthening its relations with various associations and companies which were members of KCCI.

He said Indonesia would once again participate in Pakistan's largest trade fair "My Karachi: Oasis of Harmony" scheduled to be held in early April 2020. This year Indonesia would present new superior products that are projected to meet the growing demands of the Pakistani market.

He also informed about the largest trade exhibition being organized by the Government of Indonesia in October 2020. The exhibition was consistently attended by Pakistani business delegates every year, and he hoped that this year would open greater business opportunities to increase trade between the two countries.

He appreciated trade relations between Indonesia and Sindh Province especially with the enactment of the Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (IP-PTA).

President KCCI, Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan said until 2020, there had been 200 multi-national corporations consisting of 30 sectors and 50 commodities investing in Karachi.

He hoped that Indonesian companies could also join and become a part of international investors in Karachi.

Indonesian Consulate General and KCCI agreed to take more initiatives for increase in mutual trade and explore potential market opportunities for both countries.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Visit Superior Indonesia Chamber April October 2020 Market Commerce From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.