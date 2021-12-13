UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 163 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Indonesia reports 163 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

JAKARTA, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,259,143, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by seven to 143,936, while 184 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,110,049.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 146.48 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 102.91 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 250.65 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

Related Topics

China Indonesia Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Schedule for U13 and U16 trials announced

Schedule for U13 and U16 trials announced

15 minutes ago
 Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in so ..

Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in southern KP

20 minutes ago
 DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Qu ..

DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Quaid Ka Pakistan" on Dec 25

20 minutes ago
 Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LR ..

Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LRH: Spokesman

20 minutes ago
 Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 ..

Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 Against COVID-19 - Health Offi ..

28 minutes ago
 Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint M ..

Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED held

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.