Indonesia Reports 359 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

JAKARTA, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 359 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 4,250,516, according to the country's health ministry.

The death toll rose by 16 to 143,644, while 451 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,097,675.

Indonesia started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 13, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 129.71 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 83.41 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 214.31 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

