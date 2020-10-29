Indonesia sees Pakistani economic conditions stabilized despite COVID-19

Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto on Thursday acknowledged that despite difficult global economic situation emerged after coronavirus pandemic, economic and business environment in Pakistan is getting better

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto on Thursday acknowledged that despite difficult global economic situation emerged after coronavirus pandemic, economic and business environment in Pakistan is getting better.

He was speaking to a gathering of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said KATI news release.

Indonesian Consul General informed KATI members that for improving the bilateral trade with Pakistan and for mutual economic growth, zero tariff facility had been provided for Pakistani products under a trade agreement reached between the two countries last year.

He said that due to coronavirus, the deliberations on free trade agreement were suspended and it was expected this process would resume soon.

He also said that business interactions had been directly affected by pandemic, however, he hoped that visa issuance would restart soon.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman briefed Indonesian envoy about economic significance of Korangi Industrial Area in Pakistan's economy.

He said that cordial relations between the two countries was a great asset for the two nations.

He said that the exports of fruit, palm oil, leather and other traditional items to Indonesia could be increased. And, there was need to explore some new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

Head of KATI's Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Zaki Ahmed Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan also spoke on the occasion.