UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Sends USD$193.000 Logistics For Flood Relief In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Indonesia sends USD$193.000 logistics for flood relief in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Government of Indonesia on Tuesday sent additional logistics worth USD$193.000 for flood relief in Pakistan.

The third and fourth batches of humanitarian assistance from the people and the Government of Indonesia for the people of Pakistan have arrived in Karachi.

The logistics worth around USD 193.000 contains hygiene kits, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, and mosquito nets weighing a total of 15 tons, said a press release issued here.

Consul General Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat representing the Indonesian government entrusted the assistance to the representative of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Karachi.

The two governments had signed grant agreement on December 22 last, when the Indonesian government presented assistance amounting to around USD 1 million to NDMA.

The grant previously pledged by President Joko Widodo during telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz Sharif will be utilized in the recovery and rehabilitation of the most vulnerable population in the aftermath of the 2022 Pakistan floods.

Floodwaters continue to recede in many flood-hit areas across Pakistan. According to the UN report on December 6, 2022, around 11 districts of Sindh and two districts of Balochistan are still submerged.

As the two biggest Muslim majority countries, Indonesia and Pakistan have strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship. The two countries have always supported each other at the time of natural calamities. Early on September 2022, the Government of the Republic of Indonesia had sent first batch of assistance weighing around 90 tons, followed by the dispatchment of 29 health professionals to the affected areas in Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan United Nations Flood Indonesia United States Dollars Joko Widodo June September December Muslim From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

22 minutes ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

1 hour ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

2 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

3 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.