Indonesia to award scholarships to 28 Pakistani students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Indonesia will award merit-based scholarships to 28 Pakistani students under the Indonesian Children's Friendship Program, 28 students from Pakistan will be given scholarships on merit through a scholarship scheme.

This announcement was made by Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi Dr. June Kuncoro Handiningrat during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said a press release on Wednesday.

While speaking to the members of the KATI, he expressed his resolve to jointly work with Karachi business community to improve the bilateral trade.

KATI President Salman Aslam, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Standing Committee Chairman Rashid Siddiqui, former president Masood Naqi and Johar Qandhari, Consul of Indonesian Economic Affairs Djumara Supriyadi were also present.

Indonesian Consul General said Pakistan and Indonesia had have the largest Muslim population who could play very important role for the Muslim Ummah. The investors and traders of both countries could provide cheap items to the pilgrims on the occasion of Hajj.

The diplomat said that the Indonesian Promotion Center had been set up at the Consulate in Karachi to promote friendly relations with Pakistan and also Indonesia-Pakistan Portal had been launched to facilitate Pakistani traders and tourists in Indonesia.

"Every effort would be made to promote bilateral trade so that Indonesian investors could visit Pakistan and explore investment opportunities," he reassured.

Earlier, KATI President Salman Aslam said Pakistan was the main importer of edible oil and paper from Indonesia.

"While there were two trade agreements between Pakistan and Indonesia under which 232 products could be traded. However, there was no trade balance between the two countries. Pakistan's imports were high while Indonesia's imports from Pakistan were very low," he added.

He urged Indonesia to take advantage of the opportunities available in Pakistan and take steps to balance the trade.