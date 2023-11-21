Open Menu

Indonesian Ambassador Advocates Women's Education For Muslim Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education for Muslim nations

Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio on Tuesday emphasized the crucial role of women's education, especially for Muslims, during a pre-departure meeting with Pakistani delegates heading to Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio on Tuesday emphasized the crucial role of women's education, especially for Muslims, during a pre-departure meeting with Pakistani delegates heading to Indonesia.

He urged the incorporation of advanced education alongside religious teachings, highlighting Indonesia's commitment to empowering women in various Muslim nations through progressive social and economic programmes, focusing on modern education.

Ambassador Tugio voiced concerns about girls' education in Afghanistan, highlighting the Indonesian government's commitment by allocating scholarships specifically for Afghan girls in their educational institutions to elevate their standards to an international level.

He advocated for educational reforms in both public schools and madrassas across Muslim nations, aiming to enable them to compete with advanced countries at the forefront of science and technology.

Recognizing the inherent significance of religious scholars and leaders within the global Muslim society, Ambassador Tugio emphasized their crucial inclusion in national policymaking.

He advocated for the government's active engagement with them to formulate policies that serve the nation's best interests, citing family planning as a pertinent example. Additionally, he underscored the importance of involving leaders from other faiths to foster an atmosphere of interfaith harmony.

Meanwhile, President Muhammad Israr Madani of the International Religious Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), leading the delegation to Indonesia, highlighted that this visit would facilitate the exchange of exemplary democratic practices, alongside addressing key concerns such as education and social cohesion within the framework of the 'Religious Diplomacy Programme.

'

He expressed that this collaborative initiative in Indonesia would bolster the ties between Pakistani and Indonesian institutions and experts.

Israr expressed optimism that any concerns related to democracy and the democratic system would be effectively addressed, empowering participants to actively promote democratic ideologies and values within their respective communities.

The delegation includes Muhammad Israr, president, IRCRA, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Chairman, Rahmatulil Aalamin Authority, Islamabad, Maulana Muhammad Tayyib Tahiri, Head, Jamat e Ishaat wa Tauheed, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, a politician, and writer/author, Mufti Nouman Naeem, Head, Jamia Binnoria, Karachi, Maulana Rashid ul Haq Sami, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Beenish Irfan Khan, a social activist, Malik Habib Orakzai, Chairman, Pakistan International Human Rights Organization, Mujtaba Muhammad Rathore, a freelance journalist, Muhammad Ismail Khan, a political analyst and policy expert, Farkhanda Mansoor Zia, a season academician, Ejaz-ur-Rehman, a socialist, and Syed Rashad A. S. Bukhari, Director, Communication and Development, IRCRA.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Technology Exchange Education Democracy Visit Rashid Wa Indonesia Akora Khattak Muhammad Ali Women Muslim Family Mufti From Government Best

Recent Stories

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back co ..

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back coaching clinics

9 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

9 minutes ago
 Finance minister reviews projects funded by ADB, W ..

Finance minister reviews projects funded by ADB, WB

9 minutes ago
 Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves ..

Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves, 3787 booked, 3303 arrested i ..

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help com ..

Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help common people

12 minutes ago
 SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurren ..

SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurrency exchanges, betting platform ..

19 minutes ago
Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

19 minutes ago
 Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar inc ..

Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar increased from Rs 1m to Rs 10m: C ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC directs to continue crackdown against individ ..

LHC directs to continue crackdown against individuals driving without license

12 minutes ago
 Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver ..

Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver Association oath-taking cerem ..

12 minutes ago
 CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarka ..

CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarkar offices of corrupt, retired, ..

12 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness walk held

Dengue awareness walk held

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan