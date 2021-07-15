UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Ambassador Calls On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:03 PM

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed bilateral relations besides trade relations during a meeting at the Governor' House here on Thursday

Current regional political scenario, Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue also came under discussion as both stressed the need of the earliest resolution of the disputes for regional peace and stability.

The Indonesian envoy hailed Pakistan's role in eradicating terrorism and success of the Afghan peace process.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said, there were deep religious, cultural and trade ties between Pakistan and Indonesia which were getting stronger with each passing day.

He said that Indonesia was an important trading partner of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan was among the top 5 importers of palm oil from Indonesia.

While apprising the envoy about the initiatives being given to the investors, he said Punjab government was establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to facilitate foreign investors where all facilities were being provided through one window operations.

He said the business community plays an important role in national development and Pakistan was a safe country for foreign investment.

The Indonesian envoy Adam Mulawarman Tugio said his country gives high value to historic brotherly relations with Pakistan. He said Indonesian investors were playing their role for Pakistan's economic stability and development.

The envoy said Pakistan's sacrifices for peace and eradication of terrorism were laudable, adding that we had always stood by Pakistan and will continue to stand by Pakistan on all issues including Kashmir.

