Indonesian ambassador calls on Rector IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio Wednesday called on Rector of International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai at his office.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to expand mutual cooperation for people to people contact, boosting ties among the academia of both sides and joint ventures for promotion of peace through dialogue were discussed.

In the meeting, the Indonesian envoy proposed establishment of an Indonesian corner at IIUI upon which both the dignitaries discussed various aspects such as its scope, utilization , feasibility, objectives and its role in promoting cultural similarities as well as interaction between common people and academia of both countries.

They also agreed for future deliberations to hold a conference on the role of religious seminaries in Muslim societies and importance of Dawah as per contemporary requirements.

They also agreed that there is a dire need of exchange of experiences among the universities of sides as well as conferences and dialogues to discuss leading issues of Muslim world.

On the occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador said that there is a large number of students of IIUI Alumni in Indonesia who were contributing in development and progress of the country being on the important positions.

He said Indonesia was keen to enhance collaboration with Pakistani universities in the fields of science, technology and dialogue.

He added that both sides have common values that can be promoted through mutual cooperation in the form of proposed Indonesian corner at the university.

He also took keen interest in the scope and work of the constituent units of IIUI, and appreciated the proposal of Rector IIUI regarding collaboration with Iqbal Institute of Research and Dialogue of IIUI.

Speaking on the occasion, IIUI Rector said that Muslim Societies must focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry.

He said there are the high times for universities to pay back to the societies by finding the solutions to the contemporary problems as per needs of the societies.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the activities, profile, services and vision of the university adding that IIU expects that the number of over 200 Indonesian students would double in coming future.

He said that university would be eager to share its experiences with Indonesian universities in various fields including science and technology.