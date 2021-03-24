UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Ambassador Calls On Rector IIUI

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Indonesian ambassador calls on Rector IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio Wednesday called on Rector of International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai at his office.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to expand mutual cooperation for people to people contact, boosting ties among the academia of both sides and joint ventures for promotion of peace through dialogue were discussed.

In the meeting, the Indonesian envoy proposed establishment of an Indonesian corner at IIUI upon which both the dignitaries discussed various aspects such as its scope, utilization , feasibility, objectives and its role in promoting cultural similarities as well as interaction between common people and academia of both countries.

They also agreed for future deliberations to hold a conference on the role of religious seminaries in Muslim societies and importance of Dawah as per contemporary requirements.

They also agreed that there is a dire need of exchange of experiences among the universities of sides as well as conferences and dialogues to discuss leading issues of Muslim world.

On the occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador said that there is a large number of students of IIUI Alumni in Indonesia who were contributing in development and progress of the country being on the important positions.

He said Indonesia was keen to enhance collaboration with Pakistani universities in the fields of science, technology and dialogue.

He added that both sides have common values that can be promoted through mutual cooperation in the form of proposed Indonesian corner at the university.

He also took keen interest in the scope and work of the constituent units of IIUI, and appreciated the proposal of Rector IIUI regarding collaboration with Iqbal Institute of Research and Dialogue of IIUI.

Speaking on the occasion, IIUI Rector said that Muslim Societies must focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry.

He said there are the high times for universities to pay back to the societies by finding the solutions to the contemporary problems as per needs of the societies.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the activities, profile, services and vision of the university adding that IIU expects that the number of over 200 Indonesian students would double in coming future.

He said that university would be eager to share its experiences with Indonesian universities in various fields including science and technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange Progress Indonesia International Islamic University Muslim Industry Share

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

39 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

46 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.