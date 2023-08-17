Open Menu

Indonesian Ambassador, EO Explore Avenues For Collaboration Between Young Entrepreneurs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M. Tugio and a delegation from the Islamabad chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) have explored avenues for collaboration between the young entrepreneurs and business communities of Indonesia and Pakistan.

During a meeting, the ambassador hailed the EO Islamabad chapter's proactive approach to strengthening bilateral trade relations said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The discussions encompassed diverse topics including trade and investment, entrepreneurship, economic empowerment of women, and innovation.

The envoy extended an invitation to executive members of EO to participate in the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2023 and Halal Expo in October.

"TEI will be showcasing Indonesia's vibrant and diverse manufacture products attractive to the Pakistani business community," added Tugio.

He also underscored the importance of fostering partnerships at the entrepreneurial level as it could pave the way for a more comprehensive cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan.

In light of this, the Embassy offered to facilitate B2B meetings of EO with the young entrepreneurs' Association of Indonesia (HIPMI) and Indonesian Chamber of Commerce on the margin of the EO visit to participate in TEI.

President of EO Islamabad Chapter Taimur Adil thanked the Indonesian Ambassador for the meeting and expressed enthusiasm for the collaborative endeavors.

"We are excited about the potential for cooperation with the Indonesian Embassy and EO Islamabad Chapter is committed to exploring opportunities that drive economic growth and cultural understanding," said Taimur.

He further added, "EO is interested to visit and participate in Trade Expo Indonesia 2023." Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global network of influential business leaders and entrepreneurs.

With chapters located in over 75+ countries, EO aimed to empower entrepreneurs through learning, collaboration, and personal growth.

Indonesian chapters of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) are dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs for promoting positive change in the business and the broader community.

EO Indonesia offered a unique platform for like-minded individuals to connect, share experiences, and drive positive change in the wider society.

