Indonesian ambassador visits Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Indonesia's Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Tuesday visited Punjab University and met Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar at Vice Chancellor's office.

Deans of various faculties and Director Regional Integration Centre Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali were present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that PU was establishing linkages with eminent universities across the world. He stressed the need for enhancing collaboration among the universities of both countries.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Tugio said that he had received a lot of love from the people of Pakistan. He said the PU was a beacon of knowledge and he had great inspirations from the great academic institution of the sub-continent. He underlined the need for strengthening relations among ASEAN countries in order to improve the economic situation of the member states.

He said that through trade agreements, the exports and imports of the ASEAN countries could be enhanced manifold, which could ultimately result in improving the living standard of people. He stressed for establishing ASEAN Study Centre. He said that there were many similarities between the cultures of Pakistan and Indonesia. He said that Pakistan's famous food items including Biryani and Chicken Karahi were also very popular in Indonesia and Indonesian loved to eat them.

Later, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar and Tugio exchanged souvenirs.

The ambassador also visited PU College of Art and Design where College Principal ProfDr Sumera Jawad welcomed.

The delegates visited various parts of the college and art exhibitions.