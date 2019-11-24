Indonesian CG appreciates Consumer Products Fair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto has said that Consumer Products Fair was a great exhibition and more companies from Indonesia would show interest to join such events and joint ventures with local companies in Pakistan.

This he remarked here on Sunday in brief chat with media persons after visiting 2nd International Consumer Products Fair Expo 2019, at Expo Center, Karachi on third day of the event.

He went round to different stalls and took keen interest in the latest consumers items showcased by the foreign and local companies in the fair.

The three-day event was organized, incorporated the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture.

As many as 550 local and foreign exhibitionists of 18 countries include Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Afghanistan, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma have displayed their brands and services.

The event was attended by more than 65,000 visitors and large number of foreign delegates while all the major players displayed and marketed their products and services in the mega event.

