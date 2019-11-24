UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian CG Appreciates Consumer Products Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

Indonesian CG appreciates Consumer Products Fair

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto has said that Consumer Products Fair was a great exhibition and more companies from Indonesia would show interest to join such events and joint ventures with local companies in Pakistan.

This he remarked here on Sunday in brief chat with media persons after visiting 2nd International Consumer Products Fair Expo 2019, at Expo Center, Karachi on third day of the event.

He went round to different stalls and took keen interest in the latest consumers items showcased by the foreign and local companies in the fair.

The three-day event was organized, incorporated the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture.

As many as 550 local and foreign exhibitionists of 18 countries include Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Afghanistan, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma have displayed their brands and services.

The event was attended by more than 65,000 visitors and large number of foreign delegates while all the major players displayed and marketed their products and services in the mega event.

APP/pas/ 20191124 : TAG = DEB : Log No. = 2 : Time = 20:40/20:59

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Thailand Bangladesh Iran Education Sri Lanka Turkey China Burma France Dubai Jewelry Germany Indonesia Italy Japan United States Malaysia Sunday 2019 Media Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE dominates LinkedIn 2019 MENA Talent Awards

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss ..

56 minutes ago

SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate S ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

1 hour ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

2 hours ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.