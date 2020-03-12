Indonesian CG invites Pakistani businessmen to catch market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Consul General of Indonesia, Totok Prianamto on Thursday said Pakistani businessmen should enter Indonesia's potential mark to boost the bilateral trade which was much less; last year it was Dollars 3.1 billion.

Indonesia values trade with Pakistan and also participates in 'My Karachi' exhibition of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry every year. Also, Pakistani businessmen including from SITE Association should participate in Indonesian exhibitions, he said during an interactive session with members of SITE Association of Industry on his visit there. Vice Consul Ibnu Sulhan accompanied him.

According to SAI statement , Ppresident of SITE Association, Suleman Chawla, Senior Vice President Saleem Nagaria, Vice President Farhan Ashrafi, Chairman of Diplomatic Affairs and International Relations Sub-Committee Saud Mehmood, Haris Shakoor, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Hussain Moosani, Ali Ahmed, Iqbal Godil, Altaf Hussain, Naveed Wahid and Junaid-ur-Rehman were also present.

The Consul General said Indonesia and Pakistan are two very important Muslim countries. Indonesia is the pioneer country in accepting the freedom of Pakistan in 1947 that is why Consulate of Indonesia was working in Karachi since 1950.

He said Pakistan exported mangoes, kinnow, rice, ethanol and textile to Indonesia and there was much scope to enhance trade volume and investment in Pakistan.

He advised members of SITE Association for more interaction with his office and make efforts to enhance trade. Getting business visa for Indonesia very easy and these would be issued to members of SITE Association on top priority.

Vice Consul and In-charge of Economic and Trade, Ibnu Sulhan the information about exhibitions in Indonesia, products for trade as well as Indonesian businessmen lists engaged in trade with Pakistan would be shared with SITE Association of Industry in a day or two for further dispensation to its members.

Earlier, President of SITE Association, Suleman Chawla gave a brief introduction of SITE, which is the oldest and largest industrial zone of Pakistan, having approximately 4000 small, medium and large size entrprises with diversified industrial base. The area contributed significantly in the exports of the country.

Mr. Chawla drew attention of Consul General towards import of raw material from China and other countries and said that it would be a good opportunity for Pakistani businessmen to source textile raw material, mainly dyes and chemicals from Indonesia, who may become alternate supplier for Pakistan.

He invited Indonesian businessmen for B2B meetings with members of SITE Association of Industry. Good liaison was needed between SITE Association and Indonesia Economic office, he said.