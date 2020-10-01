Indonesian CG offers scholarships to SBBU students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Totok Prianama Thursday held meeting with Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani and offered scholarships for varsity students

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Totok Prianama Thursday held meeting with Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani and offered scholarships for varsity students.

According to a handout by the University's PR office, the meeting deliberated on enhancing educational links.

On the occasion VC Prof. Jalbani honoured the delegation with traditional Sindhi Ajrak and cap while Indonesian delegates also presented gifts to the VC. In-charge Office of the Research Innovation and Commercialization, lecturer Shafqatullah Shaikh was also present on the occasion.