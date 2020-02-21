UrduPoint.com
Indonesian CG Officials Meet Sindh University Vice Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:23 PM

Indonesian CG officials meet Sindh University Vice Chancellor

The officials of Consulate General of Republic of Indonesia in Karachi who visited the Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday held meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):The officials of Consulate General of Republic of Indonesia in Karachi who visited the Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday held meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to university spokesman, the visit of the Indonesian delegates aimed to mull over the prospects of partnering in projects pertaining to academic, research, professional, social and cultural exchange.

During the meeting with the Vice Chancellor, the Consul for Social and Cultural Affairs Abdi Satya Utama, Finance Officer Dodi Rehman and Administrative Officer Adi Pranjaya discussed future engagement initiatives including organizing an international seminar on "Pakistan-Indonesia Bilateral Relations: A way Forward" and signing of formal Memorundum of Understanding (MoU).

