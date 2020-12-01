UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian CG Wants Effective Academic, Research Collaboration With SU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Indonesian CG wants effective academic, research collaboration with SU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Indonesian Consul General (CG) in Karachi Totok Prianamto on Tuesday said Pakistan and Indonesia were enjoying cordial relations and they were making efforts to extend people-to-people contact to collaborate in different fields.

He said the Consulate General of Indonesia wanted to explore prospects of future academic and research collaboration along with Area Study Centre Far East and Southeast Asia of University of Sindh Jamshoro.

This he said while talking to faculty members and students during his visit to Area Study Centre here.

He donated 13 unique books written on different themes including art, culture and history of his country to the centre for already established Indonesian corner.

The Consul General said that Indonesian Consulate in Karachi had very old and close academic cooperation with Area Study Centre and also wanted to further strengthen the relations with it.

"Sindh University is the only institution of higher learning in Pakistan where Indonesian corner was established almost a year ago. Today, I have donated 13 books pertaining to art, culture, history and much more", he said.

He added that due to COVID-19 pandemic, his consulate in Karachi could not carry out the planned academic activities in collaboration with Area Study Centre. However, he expressed the desire to initiate the same by the next year while seminars and workshops would be organized at Area Study Centre and Indonesian language courses and faculty exchange programs will also be held.

The Consul General said that he wanted to foster ties between academics, institutions, people and governments of the two countries as per mandate of his mission. He said, he take this interface as a point for vibrant and more mutually productive bilateral relation between the two nations.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Exchange Visit Same Indonesia Jamshoro Asia

Recent Stories

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

46 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

55 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

55 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

58 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.