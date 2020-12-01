Indonesian CG wants effective academic, research collaboration with SU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Indonesian Consul General (CG) in Karachi Totok Prianamto on Tuesday said Pakistan and Indonesia were enjoying cordial relations and they were making efforts to extend people-to-people contact to collaborate in different fields.

He said the Consulate General of Indonesia wanted to explore prospects of future academic and research collaboration along with Area Study Centre Far East and Southeast Asia of University of Sindh Jamshoro.

This he said while talking to faculty members and students during his visit to Area Study Centre here.

He donated 13 unique books written on different themes including art, culture and history of his country to the centre for already established Indonesian corner.

The Consul General said that Indonesian Consulate in Karachi had very old and close academic cooperation with Area Study Centre and also wanted to further strengthen the relations with it.

"Sindh University is the only institution of higher learning in Pakistan where Indonesian corner was established almost a year ago. Today, I have donated 13 books pertaining to art, culture, history and much more", he said.

He added that due to COVID-19 pandemic, his consulate in Karachi could not carry out the planned academic activities in collaboration with Area Study Centre. However, he expressed the desire to initiate the same by the next year while seminars and workshops would be organized at Area Study Centre and Indonesian language courses and faculty exchange programs will also be held.

The Consul General said that he wanted to foster ties between academics, institutions, people and governments of the two countries as per mandate of his mission. He said, he take this interface as a point for vibrant and more mutually productive bilateral relation between the two nations.