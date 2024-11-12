(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Chargé d'Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy, Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, visited MNS University of Agriculture Multan, on Tuesday.

Mr. Kusuma expressed particular interest in the potential of Pakistan’s halal meat industry, identifying it as a promising avenue for trade cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Acknowledging the rising demand for quality halal meat in Indonesia, he encouraged Pakistan to expand its exports in this sector.

He noted that Indonesia is a major consumer of halal products worldwide and that Pakistan has the expertise and resources to meet this demand, suggesting that strengthening trade ties could benefit both nations.

During his visit, Mr. Kusuma toured the university’s state-of-the-art laboratories, observing advanced research in crop genetics, tissue culture, and crop productivity enhancement technology. These labs are integral to the university's mission to improve crop yields, enhance food quality, and promote sustainable agriculture.

He appreciated the scientific standards of the university and its potential to advance agricultural development.

He also inspected the hydroponic unit, a modern facility dedicated to soilless agriculture. Through this system, researchers and students are efficiently cultivating various vegetables with minimal water and land usage.

Earlier, on his arrival, he was welcomed by the Vice-Chancellor MNSUAM, Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, who provided a comprehensive overview of the efforts of the university to promote agricultural innovations. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted recent achievements in agricultural research, innovation, and community outreach.

Dr. Rajwana also emphasized the role of the university in supporting experts, scientists, and industry, contributing to the economic strengthening of country. He discussed current research and initiatives addressing critical issues such as climate smart agriculture, water conservation, and pest control through smart trap. The Vice-Chancellor added that the university is working not only to increase agricultural productivity but also to create a sustainable and resilient agricultural system for enhanced food security.

On this occasion, the Chairman of YAHAR Center Multan, Mr. Chaudhry Muhammad Haseeb, highlighted the role of agricultural exports.

Among those present were Prof. Dr. Irfan Baig, Prof. Dr. Asif Raza, Prof. Dr. Junaid Ali Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Professor Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Dr. Rana Binyamin, Dr. Nazar Fareed, Dr. Abid Hussain, Dr. Kashif Razaq, Dr. Ambreen Naz, Ms. Shifa Nayab, and Dr. Fawad Zafar Ahmad Khan.