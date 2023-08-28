Open Menu

Indonesian Consul General Calls On Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

Indonesian Consul General June Kuncoro called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the head office of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) here Monday and discussed with him issues of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Indonesian Consul General June Kuncoro called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the head office of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) here Monday and discussed with him issues of mutual interest.

Indonesian Consul for Economic Affairs Minister Consular Ahmed Sufian was also accompanying the Consul General on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab congratulated the Indonesian Consul General on performing Umrah. He said that Indonesia was the largest Islamic country and had fraternal relations with Pakistan.

Murtaza Wahab informed the Indonesian Consul General about the local government system in Karachi and said that there are three levels of local government in Karachi and KMC is the largest local body whose responsibilities include providing basic facilities to the citizens.

He said that there were many talented youths in Karachi who were showing significant performance in various fields and if the Indonesian government wanted, it could be provided with doctors, nurses, I.T-trained youth and experts in other fields.

The Mayor Karachi said that there were wide investment opportunities in Karachi. There are 200 beautiful islands near Karachi that can be developed and converted into recreational areas, especially the coastal areas there is KMC land on the Hawke's Bay beach.

He said that Indonesian investors should build resorts and hotels here and the KMC would support them in this regard, by expanding business links between Karachi and Jakarta to benefit both countries. The KMC is always ready to support Indonesian investors and entrepreneurs in Karachi with an open heart, he said.

The Indonesian Consul General said that the Indonesian government valued Pakistan and Indonesia had given the most scholarships to Pakistani students. The Mayor's offer for investment in Karachi will be conveyed to the Indonesian government, he said.

He said that the citizens of Pakistan, especially Karachi, had always given us love and respect, which we appreciated. Efforts to further improve the relations between the two brotherly countries will continue in the future as well, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab thanked the Indonesian Consul General for his visit to KMC head office and said that the municipal government was taking several steps and work was going on rapidly on various development projects, parks, playgrounds, roads and storm drains of Karachi.

Karachi is the commercial hub and largest city of Pakistan, which has special importance based on its location in this region and Karachi is the center of industry and trade, he told.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Storm Business Visit Jakarta Indonesia Hub June Government Industry Love

Recent Stories

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

2 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Ria ..

Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

2 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' ..

BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

2 minutes ago
 Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future ..

Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future: Nahyan bin Mubarak

15 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' be ..

Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' between military authorities

4 minutes ago
 Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

47 minutes ago
80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading ..

80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading

43 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing child

Two held for torturing child

43 minutes ago
 Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

43 minutes ago
 Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

43 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of cons ..

CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of consumers' complaints tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropp ..

Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropping pattern, irrigation system ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan