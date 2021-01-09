UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Consul General Dies Of Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Totok Prianamto expired on Saturday afternoon after two-week struggle for his survival from COVID-19 attack.

The Indonesian diplomat was admitted to South City Hospital- Clifton, two weeks ago and was under treatment for COVID-19. On Saturday he suffered severe heart attack and left for his last abode at around 4:00 p.m.

This was confirmed to APP by Mr.Abdi, Consul for Information and Socio-Cultural Affairs, Consulate of Indonesia.

Late Indonesian Consul General's body will be air-lifted to his homeland as soon as the medico-legal formalities are completed.

Mr. Abdi expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of his senior colleague Totok Prianamto and expressed condolences and sympathies from core of his heart to the shocked family.

He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and grant for fortitude to the bereaved family.

In separate condolence messages, Honourary Trade Advisor to the Government of Indonesia Rafiq Suleman, senior diplomatic journalists Zahid H.Karani and Amanullah, and President of Pakistan Indonesia business Forum, Shamoon Zaki and their families have expressed their deepest sympathies to late Totok Priananmto's family members and all diplomatic team of the Indonesian Consulate here.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of strength to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

