Indonesian Consul General Invites Local Businessmen To Participate In TEI-VE 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:16 PM

In a bid to enhance trade ties and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Indonesia, the Indonesian consul general visited Larkana a couple days ago and interacted with the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :

He invited Pakistan-based business communities to participate in the Trade Expo Indonesia - Virtual Exhibition (TEI-VE) 2020 for free and develop business contacts there, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Indonesian consul general also held meetings with business communities' representatives of Hyderabad and Dadu and invited them to take part in the virtual trade exhibition.

The TEI-VE 2020 event is also supplemented with various programmes such as; business to business meetings, online seminars and regional discussions.

The Indonesian consulate has also announced the digital inquiry system, which can be accessed by business actors who are interested in further establishing trade cooperation with Indonesia, both in the form of imports, exports, and investments.

