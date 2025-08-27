Indonesian Consul General Promotes Trade Expo In Sukkur
Published August 27, 2025
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Dr. Ahmad Sufyan, Economic Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi has visited Sukkur and held a meeting with a delegation from the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.
The purpose of the visit was to promote the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia, a major international trade exhibition scheduled for October in Indonesia.
The meeting discussed that over 1,460 exhibitors from various industries are expected to participate, offering a golden opportunity for Sukkur's business community to establish direct links with Indonesian companies and explore potential collaborations.
The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi will organize business-to-business meetings and matching sessions to facilitate positive trade outcomes for the Pakistani delegation.
The Indonesian Consul General expressed his commitment to connecting Sukkur's business community with Indonesian suppliers, enabling the introduction of Indonesian consumer products to the local market.
Sukkur's strategic location and economic activities make it an attractive destination for trade and investment. The city's industrial growth, agricultural productivity, and transportation network provide a solid foundation for business collaborations.
The visit highlights Indonesia's active role in promoting trade relations with Pakistan, particularly with the province of Sindh. This initiative is expected to open new avenues for business opportunities and strategic partnerships between Sukkur and Indonesia.
