Indonesian Consul General Visits Binoria University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:02 PM

The newly appointed Indonesian consul general in Karachi Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat on Wednesday visited the Binoria University International and met with the Administrator of the varsity Mufti Noman Naeem and the Deputy Administrator Maulana Farhan Naeem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Indonesian consul general in Karachi Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat on Wednesday visited the Binoria University International and met with the Administrator of the varsity Mufti Noman Naeem and the Deputy Administrator Maulana Farhan Naeem.

Consul General Dr.

June went around different sections of the University, where he was briefed in details about the university education system, curriculum, facilities and routine of the foreign students studying in Binoria University. Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Noman Naeem expressed gratitude to Indonesian consul general for visiting the institution.

On this occasion, Dr. June highly appreciated the blend of teaching religious and modern sciences in Binoria University.

He said that Pak-Indonesia relations are strong and cooperation will continue and also grow further in the field of education.

