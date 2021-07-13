Indonesian Consulate General visits Mohenjodaro

Consulate General of Republic of Indonesia along with a delegation visited the world famous archaeological site of Mohenjodaro, some 28 kms off from here, on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Consulate General of Republic of Indonesia along with a delegation visited the world famous archaeological site of Mohenjodaro, some 28 kms off from here, on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Consul General of Republic of Indonesia at Karachi Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat.

The members of the delegation went round the Museum in which antiques found from the ruins are preserved and put on display.

They evinced interest in the articles preserved in the Museum.

They also took a round of the ruins of Mohen-jo-daro, and saw the Stupa, the Great Bath and D.K. area of the ruins of the ancient City of a civilization that dates back to five thousand years, known as Indus Valley Civilization.

The Incharge Curator of Mohenjodaro briefed the visiting guests on the efforts and plans regarding the conservation and preservation of the relics of the old civilization.