Indonesian delegation calls on additional sec. Asia Pacific

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation from Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Wednesday called on Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Zahoor Ahmad in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indonesian delegation is visiting Pakistan from 7-9 October, 2019 for preliminary meeting of Pakistan-Indonesia security dialogue, a press release said.

The additional secretary (Asia Pacific) briefed the delegation about the unilateral and illegal actions of Indian Government in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked the Indonesian side for their support for Pakistan's candidature for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) full dialogue partnership.

Both sides agreed to deepen Pakistan-Indonesia ties in diverse areas and resolved to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.