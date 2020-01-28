Indonesian delegation visits Shaheed Benazir Bhuttto University

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :An international delegation from Indonesia visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto university here on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Indonesian consul General Totak priyanamato, vice consul abenyo suleman held meeting with Teachers and Administrative officers.

Among others, SBBU Vice Chancellor Dr Tayaba Zareef, Dean Faculty Professor Dr Liaquat Zardari, Registrar Najam u din Soho, Dr Aneeqa and Urak G Shafaqt Ullah were also present on the occasion.

Delegations of both countries discussed various matters pertaining to enhance academic interactions. Meanwhile, the foreign delegation offered scholarships for the students of SBBU on behalf of Indonesia, which was accepted by SBBU administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that students of SBBU and its affiliated colleges would benefit from scholarship programme designed by Indonesian government.