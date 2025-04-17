Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation visits COMSTECH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Significant move to strengthen scientific and technological collaboration among OIC member states, Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Ambassador Tri Tharyat, visited the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to strengthen scientific and technological collaboration among OIC member states, Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Ambassador Tri Tharyat, visited the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad on Thursday.

Welcoming the dignitary, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, highlighted the special status of Indonesia as a founding member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and a valued partner of COMSTECH.

He acknowledged Indonesia’s vital role in promoting science and technology across the Muslim world and emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation to tackle common development challenges.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in several strategic areas. Dr. Choudhary proposed joint initiatives in the healthcare sector, including the establishment of an OIC Centre of Excellence and support for a National Medical Regulatory Authority in Indonesia.

He also suggested organizing an OIC Techno-Fest in Indonesia to foster technological innovation and exchange among OIC member states.

Further discussions included the continuation and expansion of the COMSTECH-Indonesia Virology Program, and active participation of Indonesian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), research and development institutions, and the industrial sector in key COMSTECH initiatives.

These include Research Fellowships, Technician Training Programs, and the Palestinian Scholarship Program. Both sides stressed the importance of mutual visits by leaders of the pharmaceutical industry to further enhance collaboration.

Ambassador Tri Tharyat appreciated COMSTECH’s impactful contributions in the fields of science, technology, health, and higher education.

He reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to strengthening its role within the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) and pledged to encourage greater participation of Indonesian universities and R&D organizations in COMSTECH-led programs and initiatives.

This high-level visit marked a significant step forward in fostering closer ties between COMSTECH and Indonesia, paving the way for impactful joint initiatives and greater cooperation in science and technology across the OIC region.