Indonesian Educationists Call On IIUI President

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 07:24 PM

A delegation of Indonesian educationist visited International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and called on the university president Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi here on Monday

The delegation comprised of Universitas Airlangga, Surabaya Indonesia comprising Prof. Dr. Ni Nyoman Tri Puspaningsih Vice Rector (research, Innovation & Community Development), Prof. Dr. Nanik Sitit Aminah and Dr. Alfinda Novi Kristanti.

The IIUI president briefed the delegation about vision, future plans, on-going collaborations and services provided by the university to society.

He reiterated his resolve about the initiatives to join hands for a constructive future in the areas of research and innovation.

This meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed Vice President (Research & Enterprise), Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Dr. Akhlaq Ahmad, Chairperson Department of Sociology.

