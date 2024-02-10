Indonesian Embassy Facilitates Nationals At Early Voting Event
February 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Committee for the Indonesian General Elections with the support of the Indonesian Embassy in the Federal capital conducted an advance polling event on Saturday at the premises of the Embassy.
This early voting was held for the upcoming general elections in Indonesia scheduled to be held on 14 February 2024, said a news release.
The event provided an opportunity for the Indonesian nationals in Pakistan to participate in the electoral process as well as fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among the Indonesians and their families.
The elections in democratic Indonesia will determine not only the new President and Vice President but also parliamentary and local representatives.
On this occasion, the Embassy made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate more than 800 citizens along with their families from all over Pakistan to participate in the voting process including Islamabad Capital Territory.
While another approximately 200 Indonesian nationals will exercise their democratic right to vote in the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi on Sunday.
In addition to serving as a platform for exercising political rights, the event transcended its Primary purpose and evolved into a vibrant social gathering.
Attendees, both old acquaintances and new friends, seized the opportunity to reconnect, share stories, and celebrate the joyous occasion together.
The atmosphere was filled with laughter, music, and the taste of Indonesian cuisine as participants enjoyed the bazaar featuring food stalls, a musical event, health facilities, and a children's play area.
"This event is designed not only as a political event but also as a moment of sharing happiness for Indonesians despite political differences," said Arrozi Munib, Head of the Indonesian General Elections Committee in Islamabad.
"The ballot process was done smoothly with no significant hurdles on the ground," added Zulfikar Alamsyah, Head of General Elections Supervisory Committee.
Moreover, the Embassy extended invitations to Pakistani think tanks and journalists, highlighting the significance of the electoral process in fostering strong democratic ties between Indonesia and Pakistan and further amplifying the message of cross-border cooperation and mutual respect.
One of the distinctive features of the event was the marking of voters' fingers with special purple ink, symbolizing their active participation in the electoral process.
This visible demonstration of civic duty underscored the commitment of voters to shaping the future of their homeland through democratic means.
