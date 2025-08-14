Indonesian Embassy holds blood donation drive marking country’s 80th Independence Day

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), held a blood donation drive under the campaign, “Donate Blood, Save Lives”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), held a blood donation drive under the campaign, “Donate Blood, Save Lives”.

The activity was held as part of events celebrating the 80th Independence Day of Indonesia and the 75th anniversary of Indonesia-Pakistan bilateral relations, a PRCS news release said on Wednesday.

The event was officially opened by Indonesian Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Chandra W. Sukotjo.

The ambassador, in his remarks, highlighted the Indonesian President’s instruction to mark the current year’s Independence Day celebrations with simplicity while ensuring they remain meaningful to others.

“The blood donation is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary impact that our blood donors make in the community. Not only have you given the gift of life to patients who need transfusion, you are also the beacon of hope and strength for their grateful families,” he told the audience comprising PRCS Chairperson Farzana Naek and volunteers, as well as potential donors from ASEAN diplomats, Islamabad Foreign Women’s Association (IFWA), Indonesian community including students, and Pakistani community.

The PRCS chairperson, in her address, praised the Indonesian Embassy’s consistent humanitarian efforts over the years and acknowledged the success of previous joint blood donation campaigns.

“It is truly an honour to be at the Indonesian Embassy for such a noble cause,” she said while expressing optimism for the continued success of the partnership between the Indonesian Embassy and PRCS.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the Indonesian Ambassador-designate and Chairperson of PRCS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on humanitarian and emergency situation cooperation.

“This partnership will act as a catalyst for further collaboration, fuelled by spirits of innovation, teamwork, and friendship,” the ambassador concluded his remarks.

“I am optimistic for further collaboration, not only with the Indonesian Embassy but also with other embassies from ASEAN countries,” the PRCS chairperson said during an interview with journalists from several TV channels and online medias.

The participants expressed enthusiasm for being part of an event that strengthened people-to-people connections, while directly contributing to saving lives.

“I'd never donated my blood before. I was scared! But this time I dared to donate it. I learned that donating blood not only makes me healthy, but also helps the lives of others,” expressed Lidzikri, an Indonesian student at the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI).

Several foreign nationals also participated in the blood donation. “I am excited, this is my first experience,” said Nardos from Ethiopia accompanied by her husband from Eritrea. While Lee from South Africa and Elizabeth from the Philippines experienced their first time to participate in the blood donation, Gilles from France donated blood after 20 years.

The blood donation underscored the Indonesian Embassy’s commitment to humanitarian causes and reinforced the warm diplomatic, cultural, and social ties among people in Pakistan, the PRCS news release said.