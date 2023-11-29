Indonesian Embassy holds exhibition to enhance awareness about Pak-Indonesia ties

The Embassy of Indonesia in Pakistan inaugurated a week-long exhibition on Wednesday to enhance awareness among the people of Pakistan about the multi-dimensional relationship between Indonesia and Pakistan

The exhibition, organized by the embassy in collaboration with the National library of Pakistan, National Archives of Indonesia, and National Archives of Pakistan, was arranged in the premises of the National Library of Pakistan, a news release said.

The exhibition showcases a compelling collection of photographs, videos, and letters, providing a portrayal of the interactions between the founding fathers of Indonesia and Pakistan, Soekarno, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It offers a unique glimpse into President Soekarno's visits to Pakistan and his meetings with Pakistani dignitaries, underlining the shared history that binds the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Head of the National Archives of Indonesia Imam Gunarto appreciated the people of Pakistan for their love and respect for the leaders of Indonesia, especially President Sukarno.

He said such events would strengthen the cultural relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of archives and history.

Indonesian Charge d’ Affaires Yusran Hadromi, in his remarks, extended his gratitude to the National Library of Pakistan and National Archives of Pakistan for their valuable contribution and support in organizing the exhibition.

He said, “As two of the world's largest Muslim countries, our two countries share a lot of historic and cultural commonalities that provide many opportunities to grow together.

Therefore, President Soekarno is highly respected by the people and Government of Pakistan in recognition of his sincere efforts to bring the two countries closer to each other.”

Senator Mushahid Hussain, on the occasion, appreciated the initiative of organizing the exhibition and highlighted the important role of President Soekarno as a statesman.

He said, "Soekarno's revolutionary spirit echoes in the shared values of democracy, independence, and cultural diversity that continue to unite Indonesia and Pakistan. This exhibition is a timely reminder of the strong foundation laid by our visionary leaders, paving the way for a future of collaboration and mutual prosperity."

Earlier, in his welcoming remarks, Director General of the National Library of Pakistan Asif Iqbal Khan said, “This exhibition serves as a bridge between our two nations, connecting us through the rich tapestry of history that binds Indonesia and Pakistan together.”

Highlighting the importance of the exhibition, Director of the National Archives of Pakistan Dr Mazhar Saeed said, “The showcased archives underscore the importance of preserving our shared heritage, ensuring that the legacy of leaders like Dr Soekarno and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah continues to inspire generations."

The event also featured captivating performances by Indonesian students on the stage, showcasing brilliant angklung (music) and dance performances, including Pasambahan, Randai, and Indang dances - a vibrant representation of West Sumatra province.