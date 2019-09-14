Indonesian embassy organizes blood donation camp

The Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Saturday organized a blood donation camp to symbolize the bilateral ties and highlight the significance of regular blood donations

The diplomatic community, students from CITHMS, Bahria University and International Islamic University, Islamabad and people from the cross section of the society attended the blood donation camp in large number.

Speaking on the occasion, Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S. Amri said that the camp serves to symbolize the time honored warmth and fervor between Indonesia and Pakistan that the two countries highly treasure and continued to optimize.

He said as gesture of care and benevolence, it also aims at raising awareness of the significance for regular blood donations and recognize the altruistic volunteers and the principal role of the organizations such as PRCS in ensuring the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products for the deserving patients in need.

The Indonesian envoy expressed his gratitude to the volunteers for supporting the cause.

He said it was for the fourth consecutive year that the embassy had organized the blood donation drive and this year the embassy had also donated collapsible chairs to PRCS for blood collection.

The ambassador highly admired the students for showing a great sense of care and contribution for the humanitarian cause.

Dr. Wasifa Mutassim, Program Officer PRCS Islamabad appreciated the Indonesian Ambassador for annually hosting the event for the last four years.

She said that the blood donation camps organized by the Indonesian Embassy had served as a motivation for many other institutions and individuals.