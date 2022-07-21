UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Embassy Organizes Photo Exhibition At Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Indonesian embassy organizes photo exhibition at Lok Virsa

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesian and Lok Virsa organized a four-day photo exhibition to show the culture of each other countries titled "A Night at Lok Virsa Museum"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesian and Lok Virsa organized a four-day photo exhibition to show the culture of each other countries titled "A Night at Lok Virsa Museum".

According to a press release issued by Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, the Confluence of Civilization between Indonesia and Pakistan" starting from 21st 24th July 2022 at Lok Virsa Museum. The exhibition is a humble attempt to connect the dots of ancient civilization, including art forms, sculptures, architecture, and the spread of various religions in the archipelago through the Indian sub-continent. Addressing the participants, the Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio said, "Indonesia and Pakistan are home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world." Pakistan and Indonesia are blessed with rich cultural heritage and traditions carrying interesting and attractive similarities which play an important role in keeping the brother ties stronger, he added. "A Night at Lok Virsa Museum", aims to highlight fresh perspectives into historical connections, and religious backgrounds, and to strengthen the cultural ties between the two Muslim brotherly countries.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Diplomatic corps, the business community, government officials, prominent media personalities, and the Indonesian Diaspora.

The audience enjoyed the fusion and commixture of Indonesian and Pakistani music in the blend of the local piquancy while the Pakistani artists performed their expertise on Tabla's, flute, and Rabab. The Pakistani artists also performed the song "Hello hello Sayang tu," which means "Hello dear one" in Indonesian, from the well-known Pakistani film "Bandish." The Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Mr. Sajjad Ahmad said, "We hope this joint effort on the part of Lok Virsa and The Indonesian Embassy would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the existing cultural relation between Indonesia and Pakistan." Visitors were captivated by the photo exhibition, Indonesia Batik and Ajrak stall, which displayed a diverse range of vibrant and traditional products. The live batik making and Ajrak stamping drew a large crowd, and the talent and creativity of the artists were highly appreciated.

Moreover, the event was followed by an Indonesian dinner hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. The guests were served with a variety of Indonesian delicacies such as Sattay ayyam, nasi goreng, fried noodles, martabak, layer cake and many more dishes.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World Film And Movies Music Business Indonesia July Muslim Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

realme 9 4G - The Ultimately Clear Difference betw ..

Realme 9 4G - The Ultimately Clear Difference between 108MP vs. 64MP Photography

8 minutes ago
 500-litre liquor seized, accused arrested

500-litre liquor seized, accused arrested

32 seconds ago
 Monsoon plantation drive starts in Lower Dir

Monsoon plantation drive starts in Lower Dir

34 seconds ago
 UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World ..

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023

1 hour ago
 Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

1 hour ago
 Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.