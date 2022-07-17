UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Embassy To Organize A 5-day Cultural Exhibition: Ambassador Adam

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Indonesian embassy to organize a 5-day cultural exhibition: Ambassador Adam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Sunday said the Indonesian embassy was going to organize a five-day cultural exhibition from July 20 to strengthen Religio-cultural and civilisational relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.  The exhibition will be jointly held by the Indonesian Embassy, Islamabad and Lok Virsa under the theme, "A Confluence of Civilization Between Indonesia and Pakistan." The Indonesian Ambassador told APP that the purpose of the exhibition was to bring Pakistan and Indonesia closer culturally and to introduce the young generation with their heritage. "Pakistan and Indonesia are connected in historical religious and cultural relations which have deep roots in the history." Ambassador Adam said that islam came to Indonesia through the efforts of South Asian spice traders who had been visiting the region for the purpose of trade for centuries.

Indonesia was a Muslim-majority country like Pakistan and there were wide opportunities for cultural and commercial integration between them, he added.

He stressed the need of promoting interfaith diplomacy in both the countries as it could help achieve the goal of improving mutual relations.

The envoy said Indonesia always valued its relationship with Pakistan and both countries enjoyed deep economic and trade relations. "There is an annual trade of $4 billion between the two countries, which needs to be increased further." He said Pakistan and Indonesia had have vast opportunities for the promotion of education whereas the latter awarded the most of its international scholarships to Pakistani students this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exhibition intends to feature the fusion of Indonesia-Pakistan's cultural history and artworks through a selected collection of photographs and videos, which will shed light on the inter-regional connectivity and cross-cultural influence during the course of history of respective countries.

The exhibition aimed at offering fresh perspectives into historical connections, religious backgrounds, and the confluence of civilization of both countries from the past to the present.

The exhibition will highlight the religious-cultural influence and similarities between the two countries during their journey of civilization through the display of art works by focusing on the spread of Buddhism in Indonesia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Young Indonesia July Sunday From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

18 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.