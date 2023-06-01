UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Embassy To Organize "A Night At Lahore Museum" On June 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Indonesian Embassy to organize "A Night at Lahore Museum" on June 17

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in collaboration with the Lahore Museum will organize a week-long photo exhibition titled" A Night at Lahore Museum: Tracing the Confluence of Civilizations Between Indonesia and Pakistan", on June 17 (Saturday) at Lahore Museum.

Talking to the officials of the Lahore Museum and journalists in Islamabad, the Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Tugio warmly invited the Pakistani friends to the Exhibition and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the two Muslim brotherly countries. "Let's embrace the spirit of friendship and witness together the exciting display of cross-cultural connectivity and convergence of Indonesia-Pakistan civilization through past and present journeys".

Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Tugio will inaugurate the exhibition.

The exhibition will highlight the spread of Buddhist and Islamic civilization from ancient Gandhara to the archipelago, the territories known as Indonesia today, initially in search of spices, the golden green at that time. Through the display of selected photographs and artworks, the Exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for the visitors and art lovers to witness the impact of cultural influences across continents.

They manifested in the form of interesting similarities in art, traditions and architecture of the two great countries during the course of history. Moreover, Indonesian Batik and Pakistani Ajrak art will also be displayed in the exhibition, which are not only colorful and attractive but also carry cultural and historical significance, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Director of the Lahore Museum, Muhammad Usman appreciated the initiative of this joint collaboration by the Embassy to strengthen the two-way historic religious cultural linkages and assured full cooperation from Lahore Museum to make this event successful and attractive for all the visitors.

It is pertinent to mention here that the week-long exhibition will be opened for general public from June 18-24, 2023, featuring a meticulously curated collection of photographs and videos to provide a fresh perspective on the cross-cultural connectivity between the two biggest Muslim populated countries from past to present time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Indonesia June Gold Muslim Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

14 minutes ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

23 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

36 minutes ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.