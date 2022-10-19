Indonesian envoy calls on Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam M Tugio during a call on paid by the envoy here and conveyed that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Indonesia which were governed by mutual respect and cooperation.

The Defence Minister expressed that Indonesia and Pakistan had maintained decades old close and cordial relations which had historical roots, a news release said.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Indonesia had shared perceptions on important regional matters. The Minister also appreciated the efforts of Indonesian Government for providing platform for creating a favourable and long lasting peaceful environment in the Asia Pacific Region in the form of Jakarta International Defence Dialogue (JIDD).

Moreover, Minister for Defence reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He commended Indonesian Government's success in fighting terrorism and its concerted efforts to dismantle terrorists' networks. He informed that regional and global stability, security and peace were their common goals.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthen bilateral relations with Indonesian defence industries vis-à-vis regular exchange.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the existing scope and scale of cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries and desired to undertake joint ventures in respective fields on progressive basis.