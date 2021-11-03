UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Envoy Calls On KP Governor

Wed 03rd November 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday and discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries The two agreed to strengthen ties and seek opportunities in the fields of minerals, tourism, and information technology.

On the occasion, Governor KP briefed the distinguished guest about the production of olives, dried fruits, honey, and saffron in the province.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in mineral deposits which can be utilized for the promotion of bilateral trade activities.

