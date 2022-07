Indonesian envoy calls on Naval Chief

Ambassador of Indonesia Adam M. Tugio called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia Adam M. Tugio called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Wednesday.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting, said a news release.